Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.41% of Euronet Worldwide worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 173,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

