Everest Hits Market Capitalization of $24.55 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and $470,885.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00132642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00168423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.98 or 1.00203682 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

