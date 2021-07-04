Everest Market Capitalization Tops $24.44 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $497,253.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00167852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 1.00029221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.