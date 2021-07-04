Everex Market Cap Reaches $8.26 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $107,730.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

