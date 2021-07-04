Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

