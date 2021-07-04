Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Cap of $112.99 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $112.99 million and $4.64 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00136103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00166869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,601.07 or 0.99936049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,238,973 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,509,839 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.