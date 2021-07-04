EvidenZ (BCDT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $319,387.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $319,387.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00796929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,064,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

