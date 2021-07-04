ExclusiveCoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $554,595.31 and approximately $421.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009305 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

