Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Exelixis worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

