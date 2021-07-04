Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.17% of Exelon worth $2,210,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

