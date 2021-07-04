Exosis (EXO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $18,871.67 and $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.87 or 0.06632296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.98 or 0.01503288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00412016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00161777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.90 or 0.00621875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00426213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00348819 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

