Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $959,324.43 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Expanse has a total market cap of $959,324.43 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,470.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.77 or 0.06649987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.68 or 0.01504570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00161876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00622632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00426783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00346040 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

