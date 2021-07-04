Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $354.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

