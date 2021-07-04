Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

