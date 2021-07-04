FairGame Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

