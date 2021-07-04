FansTime Achieves Market Cap of $786,067.63 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. FansTime has a total market cap of $786,067.63 and approximately $3.09 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00761087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.89 or 0.07865825 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.