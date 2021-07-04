Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,668 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Farfetch worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.