Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

