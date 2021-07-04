Feellike One Day Volume Hits $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,287.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

