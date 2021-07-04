Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,298.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

