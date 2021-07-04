Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $15.71 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

