Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

NYSE:RACE traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $206.79. The stock had a trading volume of 233,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,668,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

