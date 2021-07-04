Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.
NYSE:RACE traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $206.79. The stock had a trading volume of 233,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,668,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.