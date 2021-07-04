FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.41 on Friday. FFBW has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

