FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.41 on Friday. FFBW has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

