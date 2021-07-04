Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FIS traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

