FIL Ltd Acquires 216,983 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

