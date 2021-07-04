FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Pool worth $45,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool stock opened at $466.83 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $268.50 and a 12-month high of $470.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

