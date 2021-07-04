FIL Ltd Buys 38,492 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.40% of Cognex worth $58,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

