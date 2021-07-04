FIL Ltd Buys 711,559 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,919.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,559 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.27% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $66,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $104.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.