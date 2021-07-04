FIL Ltd Buys 87,470 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,470 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.20% of Ball worth $56,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,085 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.25. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

