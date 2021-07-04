FIL Ltd Buys New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,623,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,347,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $81,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

