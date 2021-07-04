FIL Ltd Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

American Express stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

