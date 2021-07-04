FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,512 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $61,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.74. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

