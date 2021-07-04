FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.34% of Guardant Health worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,343,695 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

