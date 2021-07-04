FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 156.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.26% of Ally Financial worth $43,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,168 shares of company stock worth $2,722,754. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

