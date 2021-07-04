FIL Ltd Has $46.85 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.24% of 10x Genomics worth $46,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,986,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $190.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,117,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

