FIL Ltd Has $48.18 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.74% of FirstService worth $48,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

FirstService stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

