FIL Ltd Has $49.02 Million Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 6.47% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $49,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

