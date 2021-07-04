FIL Ltd Has $51.65 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,223,268 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.62% of CAE worth $51,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

CAE stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

