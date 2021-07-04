FIL Ltd Has $52.59 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.02% of TriNet Group worth $52,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.