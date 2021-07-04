FIL Ltd Has $54.48 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PEP stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

