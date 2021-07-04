FIL Ltd Has $55.38 Million Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,032 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 4.92% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $55,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

ICLK stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

