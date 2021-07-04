FIL Ltd Has $57.72 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,439 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $57,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

