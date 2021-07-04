FIL Ltd Has $58.79 Million Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 4.19% of Docebo worth $58,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

