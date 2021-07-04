FIL Ltd Has $61.70 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $61,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $472.60 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $473.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

