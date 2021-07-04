FIL Ltd Has $65.39 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 123,455 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

TSLA stock opened at $678.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.21 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

