FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 126,661 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of Hess worth $47,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 123,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.