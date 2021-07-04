FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,924 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $69,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

