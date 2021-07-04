FIL Ltd Purchases 38,277 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.46% of NanoString Technologies worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG opened at $62.63 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

