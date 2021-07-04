FIL Ltd Purchases 9,003 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Copart worth $49,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

