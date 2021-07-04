FIL Ltd Raises Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,091 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $45,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

